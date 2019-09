× Police: Inmate Threatened Judge in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A man behind bars in Carbon County has a $1 million bond after police say he threatened the magistrate hearing his case.

Mohammed Shah, 50 of Nesquehoning, was charged last month.

Magistrate Casimir Kosiolek says Shah faxed a threatening message from jail.

Police say Shah threatened to hunt down judges and police officers in the note.

Due to the alleged threats, Shah’s arraignment will be moved to Palmerton.