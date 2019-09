Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some students in Scranton got a workout Friday morning, military-style.

The Army paid a visit to West Scranton High School, setting up areas for students to exercise as part of their gym classes.

The stations include military basics -- crunches, push-ups, and chin-ups.

Soldiers were on hand to coach and encourage the students as they rotated through the fitness stations in Scranton.