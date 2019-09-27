× Man Charged with Homicide for Deadly Motel Shooting

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged with homicide after a body was found at a motel in Montour County.

Court papers identify the victim only as “Potts” and say he was an employee at the Super 8 Motel near Danville.

Two people were charged in connection with his murder and they are both from Missouri.

David Downing, 33, from Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with criminal homicide and Miqueal Brown, 25, also from Saint Louis, is charged with hindering apprehension.

According to state police, Downing and Brown are a couple and were staying at the Super 8 Motel. Brown told investigators she was smoking marijuana with three men on Tuesday and the three men raped her and stole her gun.

On Thursday, a maintenance employee at the motel called police when he found Potts inside his room, shot in the head.

Investigators believe Downing confronted the victim about the alleged rape, shot him in the head, and left with Brown in her car.

Police haven’t said if they believe the victim was involved in that alleged rape.

Downing and Brown were both arrested and are in jail.