× Learning About Agriculture Inside Mobile Classroom

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — Some students in Luzerne county spent some of their time this week out of the classroom and inside a mobile lab learning about how agriculture impacts their lives every day.

Seventh grade students at Martin L. Mattei Middle School climbed into the mobile agriculture education science lab for a lesson outside of the typical classroom about how farms impact their everyday lives.

“I always say, ‘how many of you eat food? If you eat food, raise your hand.’ And of course they all do and if you eat food, agriculture affects you every day, so our mission is to show the kids how agriculture does affect them,” said Mark Kline of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“I’m surprised that toothpaste is made from corn, face wash and deodorant. It’s just really weird that toothpaste is made from corn,” said seventh grader Ella Luvender.

Patrick Bilbow, the principal at the middle school, tells Newswatch 16 this lab could be some of the only exposure the students here get to an agricultural education.

“Our students don’t have a lot of exposure to farming or anything involved in that field, so this gives us an opportunity to bring the lab to them and let them experience things they could never experience inside a classroom or in their own neighborhood in our community,” Bilbow said.

Aside from learning about where things in their medicine or kitchen cabinets come from, these students also got a lesson in insect management and how farmers deal with pests on their crops and the options out there to keep them away.

“I usually thought that bug spray was the only option. Actually, I didn’t know that you could use praying mantises or other insects,” said seventh grader Lindlea Jennings.

Students tell Newswatch 16 the lesson inside the lab gave them a greater appreciation for the things they use every day at home.