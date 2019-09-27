× KME Workers Moving Forward After Layoffs

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Nearly 100 employees laid off earlier this week from one of Carbon County’s biggest employers are getting help finding a new job.

Former employees of KME in Nesquehoning, most of whom received a severance package, declined to speak to Newswatch 16 after their sudden departure from the company. A meeting to help them find new jobs provided just the help that these people needed.

Some of the people in the room were long-time employees with KME in Nesquehoning, helping the company manufacture firetrucks for more than 15 years.

Nearly 100 people were laid off without warning this week.

PA CareerLink held an emergency meeting to help former KME employees move forward.

“The impact on the workers can’t be minimized,” said Garry Wentz of PA CareerLink. “We’ve already had employers reaching out to want to talk to these employees.”

PA CareerLink tells Newswatch 16 that the majority of workers who were laid off from KME were mechanics and welders. They have skills that are in high demand.

A handful of employers looking for new hires also attended the meeting, including Ashland Technologies from Schuylkill County which makes roller coasters and virtual reality rides. Ashland is looking to hire up to 20 people.

“Right now, we just have a need for electrical assemblers, mechanical assembly work, things like that would hopefully dovetail really nicely with what people have been doing here for years,” said Ashland Technologies CEO John Powers.

One Source Staffing Solutions is also looking to find part-time and full-time jobs for these former KME employees.

“These people might need help just getting themselves exposed out there in the labor market and we’re just here to inform them and let them know we’re here to help,” Glenys Alvarez said.

KME is the largest employer in Nesquehoning. The company told Newswatch 16 earlier this week it will continue to make decisions that will ensure its success.