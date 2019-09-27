Former Schuylkill County Priest Admits to Sexually Assaulting a Minor

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A retired priest who served at five churches Schuylkill County has been removed from ministry after admitting to sexually abusing a minor in the 1980s.
The Diocese of Allentown says Father Stephen Halabura reported the abuse himself to church officials in May.
Saint Richard Parish in Barnesville was the last church Father Stephen Halabura served, from 2002 to 2008 when he retired.
The Diocese of Allentown says this is just one of five churches in Schuylkill County where Halabura was assigned, beginning in 1961 at a church in Mahanoy City.
Now church officials say the 87-year-old Halabura was barred from ministry after he told them he sexually abused a minor in the early 1980s.
Ed and Florence Nolan belong to that church and live across the street.
They remember Halabura well.
“He was a good man. He used to walk by here every, two, three days, say 'hi Ed,' sit on the porch, he was a good man,” said Ed.
“I feel sorry,” said Florence. “I would never think that of him.”
The Diocese says Halabura came forward with that confession in May, telling higher-ups the abuse happened while he was stationed at Saint Anthony of Padua in Millmont, Berks County.
The bishop says law enforcement was notified and an investigation found it to be true.
Jeffry Keck also lives across the street and would see Halabura often.
“Who would ever expect this?” said Keck. “With all these priests being charged with this? Because they go there to pray to god, you know?”
People in Barnesville say while they`re sad to hear that a priest in their community could do something like this, they are glad that he come forward and reported himself.
“Sometimes your conscience gets to you and he went,” said Nolan.
“He did the right thing by turning himself in, it's wrong that he did it. I think it`s great that he turned himself in,” said Keck.
In an almost fitting statement, the sign outside Saint Richard's speaks about “rejoicing over one sinner who repents."
8 comments
berriosisback
The skook culture is primed for weirdos and molesters!!!! Catholic church. And ped state strong hold!!!!! Excuse me while I get on Fb and post high school sports pics and post some analysis drinking white claw wearing eagles panties mildly stained!!!!
navybluesweatpants
They had to knock down St Joes in Frackville cuz of this. Now all the roamers just mess around in the woods by the vo-tech school. Cute area.
lickerblisters
….when the leaves all fall from the trees it will look like tent city USA. Friends don’t let friends live in da skook!
Interested American
I don’t want to seem petty, but the two words that show on this story on the main page is, “Priest Abuse.” Is it just me or does anyone else feel it that sounds wrong? Priest abuse made me think, wow, some idiot is getting back at priests by abusing them. But, no… it’s yet another “child abuse” case. For whatever reason it appears English standards were ignored in order to make a click bait story.
yabbadabbadude
Lock him up while he’s still alive.
nola70116
Was he smoking Marijuana at the time because that seems to be what these types all have in common, and facial hair!
lickerblisters
Wow, so I guess the whole neighborhood is ok with all of this huh? Terrific! Why isn’t this Catholic sinner in jail right now?
mickmars
Apparently my idea of a “good man” and Ed Nolan’s idea of a “good man” tend to greatly differ.