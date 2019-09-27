Former Carbondale Cop Free on Parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former police officer in Lackawanna County is out of jail.

Frank Schulze was released on parole Friday morning.

Schulze was a part-time patrolman with the Carbondale Police Department. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Joe Molinaro in February of 2016 during an argument in front of Schulze's home.

At the time, Schulze argued he fired in self-defense after Molinaro lunged at him.

Surveillance video showed Molinaro was unarmed and was backing away from Schulze.