Early Leaf Peepers Hit the Streets of Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- On the first Friday of fall, the leaves on the trees over Jim Thorpe are golden and green.

Even though peak foliage in Carbon County is weeks away, tourists filled the streets.

Trent Gravley and his family spent the day on the rail trail.

"We were pretty glad to see that on the way up here that the trees and stuff are changing a little bit faster than down there in Mechanicsburg. It's pretty," Gravley said.

This time of year draws hundreds of people to Jim Thorpe. We saw many people enjoying the early fall sunshine and crisp air.

"Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful. Having a beer outside in the sunshine! We're heading to a winery shortly," Lauren Fischer of Long Beach, New York said.

Rich Benyo and his wife came all the way to Carbon County from California for his 55th high school reunion at Jim Thorpe Area Senior High School.

"It's nice what's happened to it, although I can see some people, some of the locals are probably not going to be happy the next couple of weekends as the leaves start to change and it's going to be bumper-to-bumper and you can't get to one end of town to see the other," Benyo said.

Next weekend marks the beginning of the Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. It runs every weekend starting on October 5 through October 20.