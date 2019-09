Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. --The Circle Drive-In's biggest feature on Friday night wasn't a movie but the Penn State game.

Newswatch 16 found several dozen cars packed with people at the movie theater in Dickson City.

Fans were cheering on the Nittany Lions while crowding around their own fire pits to stay warm.

Everyone was rooting for the blue and white in Lackawanna County.