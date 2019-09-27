16 To The Rescue: Charles

Posted 5:46 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, September 27, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Charles is estimated to be around 5 months old and currently resides with his foster mom, a volunteer at St. Cats and Dogs at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Charles is no stranger to being on our news. Back in June, DPW workers in Scranton rescued him after they heard meowing coming from a woman's car.

"He was the cat that the DPW workers rescued. He was between the grill of the car and the engine of the car. They managed to fish him out and they brought him here," said Janet Pencek.

Charles was very frightened when he was brought in and is still very shy.

Related Story
Cat’s Meow Leads to His Rescue by Scranton DPW

"He is still wary of people, likes other cats, doesn't mind dogs, is a very playful cat once he gets going, but he will need a home that's a little bit quieter, maybe not young kids."

Charles isn't a super lovey cat.

"He may not be a lap cat. He will come and sit next to you but he does let you hold him and he does let you brush him and things like that. He loves his treats, he loves his toys."

In this story

Charles will need someone who will be patient with him.

"He will need a lot of patience just because he is still scared of people, scared of noises. In the short time that I have been fostering him, he has really come a long way and he comes out and he walks around the house like he owns it," Pencek said.

If you are interested in adopting Charles, click here for more information.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.