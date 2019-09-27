16 To The Rescue: Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Charles is estimated to be around 5 months old and currently resides with his foster mom, a volunteer at St. Cats and Dogs at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Charles is no stranger to being on our news. Back in June, DPW workers in Scranton rescued him after they heard meowing coming from a woman's car.

"He was the cat that the DPW workers rescued. He was between the grill of the car and the engine of the car. They managed to fish him out and they brought him here," said Janet Pencek.

Charles was very frightened when he was brought in and is still very shy.

"He is still wary of people, likes other cats, doesn't mind dogs, is a very playful cat once he gets going, but he will need a home that's a little bit quieter, maybe not young kids."

Charles isn't a super lovey cat.

"He may not be a lap cat. He will come and sit next to you but he does let you hold him and he does let you brush him and things like that. He loves his treats, he loves his toys."

Charles will need someone who will be patient with him.

"He will need a lot of patience just because he is still scared of people, scared of noises. In the short time that I have been fostering him, he has really come a long way and he comes out and he walks around the house like he owns it," Pencek said.

If you are interested in adopting Charles, click here for more information.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

