Whistleblower Complaint on Trump and Ukraine Released

Posted 8:54 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, September 26, 2019

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint on President Donald Trump and Ukraine was released Thursday morning accusing the President of using his power “to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election.

The declassified complaint says Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, “is a central figure in this effort.”

The whistleblower said White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The complaint notes White House lawyers were “already in discussion” about “how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

