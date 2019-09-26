Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Route 29 Near Tunkhannock

Posted 8:11 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10AM, September 26, 2019

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer fire is causing traffic troubles in Wyoming County.

Troopers say the big rig was hauling Pepsi products when it caught fire on Route 29, or Hunter Highway, near Tunkhannock around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one is hurt, and that road is closed.

Vehicles will have to take a detour.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

