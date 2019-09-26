Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Route 29 Near Tunkhannock

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer fire is causing traffic troubles in Wyoming County.

Troopers say the big rig was hauling Pepsi products when it caught fire on Route 29, or Hunter Highway, near Tunkhannock around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one is hurt, and that road is closed.

Vehicles will have to take a detour.

