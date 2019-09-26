“The Office” is back in the Electric City once again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scranton, Pa. -- A TV show, with a prominent local connection, has now come to life on the stage.

This is opening night for "The Office: A Musical Parody" at the Scranton Cultural center and there was a big party to usher it in.

With an opening number that was all about the Electric City, “The Office” was once again back in Scranton.

It was the debut of “The Office: A Musical Parody at the Scranton Cultural Center and fans wanted to witness this version of the show that put Scranton on the international spotlight.

“It`s so great to just show our Scranton spirit because we are the home of The Office,” said Isabella Snyder from Scranton. “When I went off to college, people would ask me, ‘oh, Scranton? Like The Office? and I`d be like ‘yeah'.”

And proving there ain`t no party like a Scranton party, guests were treated to an office-theme celebration before curtain call.

Props were around to play with, including signs boasting famous quotes from the show and specially named foods in honor of The Office to dine on.

“I`m loving the Schrute Farms beet salad and the Kevin`s chili, can`t wait to eat it, yeah I think it`s great,” said Maura Pica from Scranton.

There was even a desk that`s been set up that guests can sit behind and get a real feel that they`re at The Office.

Emma Brock plays Michael Scott in the show.

“You get all the characters, you get all your favorite moments, all in one huge musical and it`s little post card in a love letter to those who love The Office,” said Brock.

“I love the show, it`s a really good show, it reminds me of really good times with my family, it`s nice that it`s a local thing and it ties in with home,” said Kenley Keiper of Swoyersville.

The show runs in Scranton Thursday and Friday nights.