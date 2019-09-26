State Senate Passes Bill to Raise Minimum Age to Buy Tobacco

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The state has taken another step to raise the minimum age to buy vaping and tobacco products.
Right now, the minimum age to buy that stuff in Pennsylvania is 18.
On Wednesday, the state Senate passed a bill that raises the age limit to 21
Already, states like New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and 15 others already have laws like that or will soon.
State senators are hoping if it passes, the law would keep younger teens from becoming addicted to vaping and tobacco products.
On Wednesday, federal officials held a special hearing to learn more about the dangers of vaping.
Officials with the centers for disease control and prevention say most kids don't even realize e-cigarettes contain nicotine.
Federal officials are considering banning certain vaping products.
The governor says he supports the bill and would sign it into law if it's approved by the statehouse.
2 comments
Rusty Knyffe
So, the age of 18 makes a person “legal” for the draft, rampant sex, a driver’s license, and voting privileges, but it’s not old enough to make the decision to drink or smoke? I don’t condone smoking, at all, but if someone is “too young” to smoke or drink, then they are TOO YOUNG to vote, sacrifice their lives in a draft, OR determine their current gender.
jrcash27
I never thought I’d see the day when Pennsylvania actually made progress 👍🏼