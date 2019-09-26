Reaction to Governor Wolf’s Call for Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that he wants to have recreational marijuana legalized in Pennsylvania. This comes three years after he had medical marijuana use passed.

This latest move comes after the lieutenant governor toured every county in the state, compiling a report to gauge how Pennsylvanian's felt about recreational marijuana use.

It turns out, people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania are overwhelmingly in favor of legalization. With the highest majority in favor being Monroe County at 90% and the lowest being Sullivan County at 65%.

"If you're a law-abiding citizen, you do what you have to do on a daily basis, you should be allowed to take part in recreational marijuana," said Timothy Evans of Tunkhannock.

The governor's report has three parts. First, he wants to adjust existing laws to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. Second, he wants to expunge the convictions involving small amounts of marijuana. Third, he wants the legislature to seriously consider legalizing recreational use.

"There's a lot of people in jail for recreational drug use, and that's a lot of taxpayer money," said Brad Buchner of Lemon Township.

Mary Anne Hansen of Harford Township is a retired prison guard from Susquehanna County. She's strongly against the idea.

"It changes their perception of reality. It affects their relationships with other human beings, with family members, with their coworkers," Hansen said.

While some people Newswatch 16 spoke to in Tunkhannock have their minds made up about whether they're for or against recreational marijuana, others still have mixed emotions.

"If you use it in moderation, go for it! But if you're just going to abuse it, nah," said Lukus Keener of Tunkhannock.

Governor Wolf says he wants to look over any potential dangers of legalizing recreational marijuana, especially involving DUI's as lawmakers move forward.

There is no word when, or even if, state lawmakers will take up the measures.