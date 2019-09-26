× Power To Save: Recycle Your Tires

SCRANTON, Pa. — Getting rid of old car tires can be a challenge. There’s a tire recycling program happening in Lackawanna County to help you unload those unwanted tires.

“We’re very grateful for people who have their unwanted used tires bringing them here rather than leaving them in the backyard,” said Lackawanna County recycling manager Barbara Giovagnoli. “There seems to be a tendency for these tires to propagate. If there’s one tire on the side of the road, suddenly there’s three tires. Now we’re getting a dump of tires.

Those dumps of tires come with several environmental risks.

“If you’re talking about dumped tires and piles of tires, you can have the occasional tire pile fire.”

Tires simply left in the backyard or tossed by the side of the road serve as a mosquito breeding ground. Having more mosquitos around increases the risk the at least one of them is carrying West Nile Virus or Triple E.

“They like tires specifically because, first of all, it holds water and it’s enclosed somewhat and when the sun hits a black tire, it warms up,” Giovagnoli explained.

You can recycle your tires without rims for $3 at the Lackawanna County Recycling Center on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Proof that you live in Lackawanna County is required.

Other Lackawanna County communities are participating. For a full listing, check out the county recycling website.