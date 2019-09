EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. –Police have arrested a suspected bank robber in Monroe County.

Officers with Stroud Area Regional Police arrested Terrance Tyson, 42, of East Stroudsburg on Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the NBT Bank branch on Brown Street in East Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

Tyson is locked up on robbery and theft charges in Monroe County.

41.003052 -75.181755