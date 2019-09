× Nurse Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A nurse from Luzerne County is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hospital in the Lehigh Valley.

Authorities believe Robert Kohut, a nurse anesthetist, assaulted the woman at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg back in the spring.

Kohut works at the hospital and is from Pittston.

The alleged victim was not a patient.

Lehigh Valley Health Network has fired Kohut.