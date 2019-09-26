× Good Grape Season for Pocono Vineyards

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Grape harvesting is wrapping up at a few vineyards across our area. According to some winemakers, it shaped up to be a good season.

In Monroe County, not only did one grower get a good crop, but he was also spared from any harm by the spotted lanternfly. The pest starting to show up in the Poconos is known for destroying grapes.

Big Creek Vineyard and Winery is tucked up a dirt road near Kresgeville with acres of grapevines to greet people pulling in.

Dominic Strohlein runs the place in Polk Township. He’s been harvesting grapes to make wine for the last few weeks.

“It turned out to be a beautiful year. We had a nice wet spring, plenty of rain during July, and late August and September, it really dried out. It turned out to be a really nice year,” said Strohlein.

Grape season is wrapping up and Strohlein says he only has a few more days of picking left. This was one of his best years.

“There was a little bit of a struggle with the vines coming out of last year’s season. They weren’t in real good shape this spring, but they bounced back. The crop was good, very ripe, no disease issues this year. It was a pleasure compared to last year.”

Now not only did winemakers here have a great grape year, but they also didn’t have any issues with the spotted lanternfly.

“Here at the vineyard, so far, we have been lucky. The first three were this summer and it might have been the same one, I don’t know. They are not here yet and maybe they will pass us by which will be fine. They will figure out what the issues are and come up with an easier answer than they have now. Right now it’s just, spray, spray, spray.”

Right now, there are no remedies to kill off the spotted lanternfly. People are asked to kill the pest when they see it.

“I am so elated how everybody got involved. This was one of the most popular questions at the winery,” Strohlein said.

Check out WNEP’s Power to Save segment on the spotted lanternfly here.

Click here for more information on spotted lanternflies from the Department of Agriculture.

For more information from Penn State Extension, head here.