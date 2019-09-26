Free Flu Shots for Wilkes-Barre Residents

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, — The sign reads “free flu shots” at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market on Public Square.

It’s something extra provided to folks who came down to celebrate Active Aging Day in Wilkes-Barre.

“I’ve been getting mine for about seven or eight years,” said Toni Mathis of Wilkes-Barre. “I usually come down when we have Active Aging Day and get my flu shot for free from the city.”

“It’s very convenient. We just come down and it’s easy for us,” added George Homza of Harveys Lake.

People who climbed into the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department trailer say they’re lucky to have this opportunity.

“It’s very important because this is the time of year where everyone should get their flu shot because you don’t want to infect other people. because the flu season is starting,” explained Mathis.

“I got allergies and in the winter, I get pneumonia and this helps it so I come down here,” added Frank Boegnek of Tunkhannock.

The clinic on Public Square during the farmers market was held specifically for senior citizens but the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will be hosting more clinics in October for all city residents.

“Oh, that’s good because not all cities provide this service and they don’t come out for occasions like this to give the flu shot,” said Mathis.

Flu Clinic Schedule for Wilkes-Barre Residents

Flu Clinics at the Kirby Health Center, 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre

Monday, October 7, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monday, October 28, 10:00 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Drive-through Clinic at Kirby Health Center, 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre

Friday, October 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m. to noon

Flu Clinic at Hollenback Fire Station, 1020 North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre

Monday, October 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flu Clinic at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre