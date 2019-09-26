Former Prison Guard Mark Johnson Not Guilty on All Counts

Posted 3:03 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, September 26, 2019

Mark Johnson at his arrest in 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A jury has found former Lackawanna County corrections officer Mark Johnson not guilty on all counts.

Johnson was arrested last year. He is accused of sexually harassing one female inmate and sexually assaulting another at the county prison in Scranton. He is one of seven former officers accused of using their positions to dominate and harass female inmates.

In this story

Charges against another former guard were dropped last month.

Two former officers entered no-contest pleas, and another was acquitted.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.