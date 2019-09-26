× Former Prison Guard Mark Johnson Not Guilty on All Counts

SCRANTON, Pa. — A jury has found former Lackawanna County corrections officer Mark Johnson not guilty on all counts.

Johnson was arrested last year. He is accused of sexually harassing one female inmate and sexually assaulting another at the county prison in Scranton. He is one of seven former officers accused of using their positions to dominate and harass female inmates.

Charges against another former guard were dropped last month.

Two former officers entered no-contest pleas, and another was acquitted.