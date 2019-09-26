Elementary School in Lackawanna County Receives National Blue Ribbon Honor

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was an exciting day at a school in Lackawanna County.

Jefferson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

The North Pocono High School marching band was at the school in Mount Cobb to celebrate Thursday's announcement.

Jefferson Elementary was one of 362 schools in the United States to receive the honor.

It was recognized for being an exemplary high performing school.

"Receiving this honor is a dream come true. It is an affirmation of all the hard work and support and teamwork that is the North Pocono School District and Jefferson Elementary," said Judy Castrogiovanni, Principal.

Following the announcement students celebrated in the gym with a dance party in Lackawanna County.

