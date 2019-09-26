Cell Phone Lot Opens at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ever wish there was a place to park for free at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport?

People can now park free of charge while waiting to pick up travelers at least for a few minutes.

The airport in Avoca cut the ribbon on its new cell phone lot Thursday.

Drivers can wait until their loved ones call to tell them they are ready to be picked up at the terminal.

The idea is to reduce congestion by keeping cars from constantly circling the airport.

"It's great, very convenient, very easy to find and it's really close," said Steve Barilar, Danville.

To ensure no one turns the cell phone lot into long term parking drivers must remain with their vehicles while in the new lot at the airport in Avoca.