Big Rig Rollover Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Traffic is moving slowly in Luzerne County after a crash on Interstate 80.
A tractor trailer rolled over the median on I-80 east near the Conyngham exit just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.
The trailer is blocking part of the westbound lane.
Troopers say another trailer and a car are also involved in the crash.
The interstate is down to one lane in each direction.
No one was seriously hurt in Thursday morning's smash-up in Luzerne County.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
