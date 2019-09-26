Big Rig Rollover Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Traffic is moving slowly in Luzerne County after a crash on Interstate 80.

A tractor trailer rolled over the median on I-80 east near the Conyngham exit just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The trailer is blocking part of the westbound lane.

Troopers say another trailer and a car are also involved in the crash.

The interstate is down to one lane in each direction.

No one was seriously hurt in Thursday morning's smash-up in Luzerne County.

