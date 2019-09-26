Big Rig Rollover Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Posted 6:03 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, September 26, 2019

BUTLER  TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Traffic is moving slowly in Luzerne County after a crash on Interstate 80.

A tractor trailer rolled over the median on I-80 east near the Conyngham exit just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The trailer is blocking part of the westbound lane.

Troopers say another trailer and a car are also involved in the crash.

The interstate is down to one lane in each direction.

No one was seriously hurt in Thursday morning's smash-up in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.