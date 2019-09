Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Since Jim Roth became head coach of Southern Columbia in 1984, the Tigers have won a state-record nine state championships.

A few weeks ago, they set the record for the most regular-season wins in a row in state history.

This year, they're as dominant as ever.

Southern hasn't given up a point all season.

Here's an all-access look at one of the top high school football programs in the country.