Transcript of Trump Call With Ukraine Released – Includes Talk of Giuliani, Barr Probing Biden
President Donald Trump repeatedly encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a memorandum about a July phone call between the two leaders released by the White House Wednesday morning. The memo is not verbatim.
Read the released transcript HERE.
“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump told Zelensky. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”
While President Trump invoked Biden’s name, it was Zelensky who brought Giuliani into the conversation. Trump later said, “Rudy very much knows what’s happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great.”
The crux of the debate surrounding Joe Biden’s conduct in Ukraine refers back to the dismissal of the country’s former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, in 2016. At the time, Biden was leading U.S. policy toward Ukraine with an emphasis on cracking down on corruption, and called for Shokin to be fired.
Giuliani and Trump have accused Biden of calling for his dismissal because his office was investigating Burisma, where Biden’s son, Hunter, had a seat on the board of directors.
But the assertion that Biden acted to help his son has been undercut by widespread criticism of Shokin from several high-profile international leaders, including members of the European Union and International Monetary Fund, who said Biden’s recommendation was well justified.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
3 comments
dirty b
Thank you liberals for this. You just made a landslide victory for trump. Keep america great. Trump 2020
Joe Cee
I’ve come to realize, that even the “little” home town WNEP news has gone completely liberal. You may have noticed a big change up in the past few years from our familiar faces to new “diverse” faces, and leadership. Thus you see an article like this which is anti Trump and full of lies. The articles caption itself is a lie and biased, and the story also is a lie. There was NO repeated “mention of biden and his son, there was ONE MENTION of Trump hearing something about it, and asked that it be looked into. AND , google the biden video yourself where Biden clearly DOES admit to threatening to pull financiaL SUPPORT from Ukraine if the prosecutor looking into Biden’s sons company wasnt fired in 6 hours. Its a fact people!.. Please everyone push back against WNEP–call the station manager, post your comments, spread word of mouth about how liberal they are and how their “diversity” has ruined true fact checking! Trump is doing great for the country and for us, dont let the liberals ruin a good thing..
Anewday
Yeah let’s let the weather man show us where this is going now.