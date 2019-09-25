This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A Day of Nature at Skytop Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll spend a day at Skytop Lodge celebrating everything nature. One local couple will get a first time fly fishing lesson, take a nature hike with field staff member Rick Koval and enjoy a delicious lake side lunch complete with wild mushrooms and venison back straps. We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.