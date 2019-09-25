Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll spend a day at Skytop Lodge celebrating everything nature. One local couple will get a first time fly fishing lesson, take a nature hike with field staff member Rick Koval and enjoy a delicious lake side lunch complete with wild mushrooms and venison back straps. We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A Day of Nature at Skytop Lodge
‘Jelly Brains’ Spotted in Skytop Lake
Taking the Classroom Outdoors
Another Trail Reopens in DWGNRA
Drop Tine Archery Giveaway 2019
Power To Save: A Chance for Kids to be ‘Early Explorers’
Outdoor Learning Center Open in the Poconos
Some Schuylkill County Residents Voice Concern on Climate Change
Wonderful World of Water Day Camp
PA Outdoor Life Podcast: Chronic Wasting Disease & Scrapple with PA Game Commission Biologist Kevin Wenner
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
Yoga on the Roof
