The Reed’s At Riverside Playing Soccer Together

Just off Spring street in Moosic is where you find the Tri-boro soccer field. It's home to the Riverside Vikings boy's team. Their leading scorer is junior Brandon Reed.

Brandon has played soccer with his younger sister Brielle most of his life, but now for the first time in his varsity career Brielle joins him on the team as a freshman. Riverside has no girl's soccer program.

"This will probably be my 7th or 8th year playing soccer with her. Usually we we're on the same teams when we we're younger because we are close in age and it's fun having her on the team," said Brandon.

"You had your first goal the other day. Obviously you are playing with your big brother. How much fun was that? It was amazing! It felt like I was part of the team even though I am a girl. I think that girl's can do anything, and it just showed even though I am a girl they still make me part of the team and make me feel like I am one of them," said Brielle.

Steve Kulikowski is in his 2nd season as head coach and welcomes the girl's to be part of the program.

"We are looking for athletes. Anyone that wants to contribute and participate we are more than welcoming of everybody, and I always joked if I had eleven of her on the team I would have any boy's team in the area crying after playing against her she is just that good of an athlete," said Steve.

Brielle is not the only girl on the Riverside boy's soccer team she is joined by senior Maddie Klingler, and Old Forge they also have a girl playing boy's soccer.

"Very interesting because you have seen it with our previous seasons that we are not the best, but I think with the new coach and a new group of kids with such positive outlook at life they will do great things once we leave," said Maddie.

As Brandon approaches another 20 goal season he has his sister there every step of the way. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna county.