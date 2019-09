Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The American Red Cross is putting one of its buildings in Scranton up for sale.

The facility on Jefferson Avenue is for sale. Officials tell us those offices will consolidate with the blood donor center at the Ice Box Sports Complex on West Olive Street.

The Red Cross says moving everything to the Olive Street location makes the most sense as far as parking, traffic, and cost-efficiency.

The transition is expected to happen later this year.