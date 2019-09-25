Oldest Living Susquehanna University Graduate Celebrates 105th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dorothy Moyer got her hair done and put her pearls on Wednesday morning. She wanted to look her very best for her 105th birthday party.

"I'm old," Dorothy sighed when we asked her how she felt.

Dorothy lives at RiverWoods Senior Living near Lewisburg, and her RiverWoods family threw quite a party for this milestone birthday celebration.

"I'm overwhelmed. She's so sweet. I love her to death. Every day she hollers my name constantly. 'Gloria, Gloria, where are you? I miss you. I love you,'" said Gloria Maust, Dorothy's primary caregiver.

"It's pretty awesome for me because Dorothy came to live here at the same time I came to work here in the Personal Care Center. We've known each other for 17 years now we've been friends," said Nursing Home Administrator Melissa Bowersox.

Dorothy majored in music at Susquehanna University and graduated in 1938, making her the oldest living Susquehanna University graduate. The school even sent her flowers and an SU blanket to let her know they were thinking of her.

Classical music was a major part of Dorothy's life. She spent her career giving private piano lessons to students in the Shamokin and Sunbury areas.

"The little girl was 3. I gave her lessons from when she was 3 up until 65," Dorothy told us.

Of course, we asked Dorothy what her secret is, but she must not be ready to share it just yet.

"I don't know. I haven't the slightest idea."

After her friends and RiverWoods family sang to her, Dorothy had the first choice of a piece of cake - vanilla is her favorite. Although she said she did not want too big of a piece, her first bite was quite big.