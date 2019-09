Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Schuylkill hosted a Quad meet with Schuylkill Haven, Jim Thorpe and Blue Mountain.

Blue Mountain Senior Kevin Haas set a new course record winning the boys meet in 17.03, Jack Flynn of North Schuylkill was second.

Cori McCormick of North Schuylkill won the girls meet in 18:57. Cori finished 7th in States in AA last season.