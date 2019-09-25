Mike Vellucci on Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan

Mike Sullivan, the Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach has two Stanley Cup Titles to his credit, but also a brief stint with the WBS Penguins.  Current WBS Penguins Head Coach Mike Vellucci came over after winning Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte.  Vellucci appreciates the working relationship he has with Pittsburgh and Sullivan.

