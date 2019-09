Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is into custody after a standoff in Columbia County.

It started around 8 Tuesday night at a home on Old Berwick Road near Bloomsburg.

The man had barricaded himself in the house.

Cops had the streets shut down while they tried to get him to come out.

After nearly four hours, officers took that man away in handcuffs in Columbia County.