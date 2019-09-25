Luzerne County Voters React to Impeachment Inquiry Launched Against President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2018, there are 317,646 people living in Luzerne County, and in November of 2016, 78,688 of them voted for Donald Trump to win the presidency versus the 52,451 votes for Hilary Clinton.

“I was really surprised that Pennsylvania wasn't Democrat, that it did end up going Republican because they've been Democrat for so long and this area's a blue-collar area, and I was really surprised,” said Lisa Pardini from Plains Township.

At the Avenue Diner in Wyoming, diners sounded off on about the impeachment inquiry that's been launched against the president.

“I think it's been a long time coming,” said Pardini. “I think he's gotten away with murder. I did not vote for Trump.”

“I'm all for it because it goes all the way back to the Russian probing,” said Ron Pardini. “They couldn't get anything that would stick and he stills plays by the same rules, and finally he put his foot in it.”

However, most of the people we spoke to support President Trump and say this impeachment inquiry shows them that Democrats won't stop trying to take the presidency away from him.

“I think they've made a big mistake. They're wasting our money. They're not doing anything, and I will vote for Donald Trump no matter what now,” said Earl Folks from Wyoming.

In Dallas, we found many people who agree.

“They've tried to crucify that man ever since he's been in office. I think they need to leave good enough alone,” said Bill Rought from Center Moreland.

“Impeachment on what? There's nothing to impeach him on,” said Mo Devlin from Dallas. “What I think that should happen is the politicians who we elect for office should do their job and not worry about getting other people kicked out of their job.”