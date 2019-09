Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A firefighter had to be taken to a hospital while battling a fire in Luzerne County.

The place went up along Vine Street in Plymouth around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The landlord tells Newswatch 16 two adults and three small children live in the home. No one was home when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.