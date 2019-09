Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- A man from Carbon County is charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

Police say Robert Hunsicker, 48, of Jim Thorpe, molested the child between 1998 and 2001, starting when she was just 8 years old.

His brother David Hunsicker was also arrested in June on child sex charges.

Both are locked up in Carbon County.

