× 211: A Life-Saving Helpline

It’s been around for years, but a helpline based in Pittston might be able to help you in a myriad of ways.

The 2-1-1 Helpline can offer folks everything from where to turn to get help paying your heating bills to making a difference for those struggling with depression.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted 2-1-1 with the nonprofit that operates it, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Facts about 2-1-1:

Been around for 47 years

Available 24 hours a day – 7 days a week

Free and confidential

Serves 17 counties across NEPA

Simply dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211

Trained community referral specialists are there around the clock

Calls vary from disaster relief, mental health, homeless services, child abuse/neglect, energy assistance, runaways, holiday assistance, victim services, and substance abuse.

96,408 calls were handled last fiscal year

The top needed categories included: Housing Related Coordinated Entry, Rent Payment Assistance, and Comprehensive Information and Referral.

Learn more at FSANEPA.org or NEPA211.org.

In total, Family Service Association of NEPA (FSA NEPA) has 13 different programs. They work with individuals of all ages (toddlers up to senior citizens).

Programs Include:

2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line

Professional Counseling

Batters’ Intervention Service

The Guardianship Program

Anger Management Group

Family Group Decision Making

High-Risk Youth Reentry

Intensive Family Reunification Services

Child Advocacy Center

Family Finding Program

Outreach Prevention Program

ParentChild+

Turning Points Program