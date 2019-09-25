211: A Life-Saving Helpline
It’s been around for years, but a helpline based in Pittston might be able to help you in a myriad of ways.
The 2-1-1 Helpline can offer folks everything from where to turn to get help paying your heating bills to making a difference for those struggling with depression.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted 2-1-1 with the nonprofit that operates it, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Facts about 2-1-1:
- Been around for 47 years
- Available 24 hours a day – 7 days a week
- Free and confidential
- Serves 17 counties across NEPA
- Simply dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211
- Trained community referral specialists are there around the clock
- Calls vary from disaster relief, mental health, homeless services, child abuse/neglect, energy assistance, runaways, holiday assistance, victim services, and substance abuse.
- 96,408 calls were handled last fiscal year
The top needed categories included: Housing Related Coordinated Entry, Rent Payment Assistance, and Comprehensive Information and Referral.
Learn more at FSANEPA.org or NEPA211.org.
In total, Family Service Association of NEPA (FSA NEPA) has 13 different programs. They work with individuals of all ages (toddlers up to senior citizens).
Programs Include:
- 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line
- Professional Counseling
- Batters’ Intervention Service
- The Guardianship Program
- Anger Management Group
- Family Group Decision Making
- High-Risk Youth Reentry
- Intensive Family Reunification Services
- Child Advocacy Center
- Family Finding Program
- Outreach Prevention Program
- ParentChild+
- Turning Points Program