211: A Life-Saving Helpline

Posted 4:36 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09AM, September 25, 2019

It’s been around for years, but a helpline based in Pittston might be able to help you in a myriad of ways.

The 2-1-1 Helpline can offer folks everything from where to turn to get help paying your heating bills to making a difference for those struggling with depression.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted 2-1-1 with the nonprofit that operates it, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Facts about 2-1-1:

  • Been around for 47 years
  • Available 24 hours a day – 7 days a week
  • Free and confidential
  • Serves 17 counties across NEPA
  • Simply dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211
  • Trained community referral specialists are there around the clock
  • Calls vary from disaster relief, mental health, homeless services, child abuse/neglect, energy assistance, runaways, holiday assistance, victim services, and substance abuse.
  • 96,408 calls were handled last fiscal year

The top needed categories included: Housing Related Coordinated Entry, Rent Payment Assistance, and Comprehensive Information and Referral.

Learn more at FSANEPA.org or NEPA211.org.

In total, Family Service Association of NEPA (FSA NEPA) has 13 different programs. They work with individuals of all ages (toddlers up to senior citizens).

Programs Include:

  • 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line
  • Professional Counseling
  • Batters’ Intervention Service
  • The Guardianship Program
  • Anger Management Group
  • Family Group Decision Making
  • High-Risk Youth Reentry
  • Intensive Family Reunification Services
  • Child Advocacy Center
  • Family Finding Program
  • Outreach Prevention Program
  • ParentChild+
  • Turning Points Program

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.