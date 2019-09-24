Emanuel Ramirez' equalizer in the second half helped the West Scranton boys soccer team earn a 2-2 tie in double overtime against Riverside on Tuesday afternoon.
West Scranton, Riverside Tie 2-2 in 2OT in Boys Soccer
