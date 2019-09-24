Well-loved 22-year-old Dies After Jumping into Swimming Hole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. -- Search teams recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who died after jumping into a swimming hole in Luzerne County.

Brenden Snyder was well-loved in his hometown of Mifflinburg.

Dive teams recovered his body on Tuesday afternoon in Powder Hole, which is a swimming hole near Wapwallopen. On Saturday, Brenden fell while trying to jump into the water and never resurfaced.

Sean Yedid and Brenden worked together as realtors at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hodrick Realty. The two were roommates in the past. Sean said Brenden was his best friend.

"Brenden was somebody that everybody wanted to be around. He always had a smile on his face and he always saw the good in every situation. There was really nothing that could bring him down," Sean said.

Sean said Brenden went to swimming holes all of the time, but he believes what happened on Saturday was just an unfortunate accident.

"He enjoyed it. He was good at it. It just goes to show accidents can happen at any time," Sean said.

Brenden went to Mifflinburg Area High School where he was a varsity wrestler. He graduated in 2015. People in the area said they are really going to miss him for his positive personality.

"He was very well-known and very popular. I don't think there's anybody who could walk up to him and have something bad to say to him," Sean said.

Geoffrey Smith was also a friend of Brenden's.

"He was more like a brother to me. He was always at my house and we could talk for hours on end," Geoffrey said.

"He was extremely hard-working. If you told him he couldn't do something, he would prove you wrong. He loved everybody.

He loved everything. He loved his family. He really just wanted to make everyone happy," Sean said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Brenden's family with funeral costs.

22-YEAR-OLD DIES AFTER JUMPING INTO SWIMMING HOLE: If you ask anyone what Brenden Synder was like, they’ll say he was a bright light.. the most positive person they’ve ever met. His body was recovered by dive teams this afternoon. At 11 on @WNEP, we sit down with his best friend. pic.twitter.com/iiuyafZNLS — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) September 25, 2019