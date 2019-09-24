‘Weed Lady’ Still Judging Herbs at the Bloomsburg Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Newswatch 16 met one woman who hasn't missed the Bloomsburg Fair in nearly a century. She's the 95-year-old herb specialist you don't want to miss when you visit.

Betty Deaner of Millville heads up the herb judging inside the agriculture building. She's done it since the 1990s to share her knowledge with everyone who walks through.

"They need to know the goodness of (the herbs) and there's something in them to help them health-wise."

For Betty, a love of the Bloomsburg Fair came after her first visit as a child.

"Oh, I was probably 6 years old."

Betty is still a regular 89 years later but now focuses on expanding the entries for the herb competition.

If you get to meet Betty this week by all of the herbs, right there with her is Bob Long, a 94-year-old World War II veteran who shared his nickname for his childhood friend from Millville.

"The weed lady," he laughed. "She's the weed lady."

As for when Betty will retire from the Bloomsburg Fair, she said when she hits 2,000 herb entries. Right now, she's at around 540, so it doesn't look she'll be leaving her post anytime soon.