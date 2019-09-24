With Mike Vellucci as the team's new head coach, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins held their first practice of the season Tuesday morning.
WBS Penguins Hold First Practice
-
Remembering Young Boy Killed by Drunk Driver
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Low Rolling Deuces Wild: WBS Roller Derby Going to Ireland
-
Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Prepare for Inaugural Season
-
-
Wilkes-Barre Area @ Crestwood
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Plays First Game on First Friday Night Football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2019
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2019
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2019
-
Wilkes-Barre Area @ Hazleton