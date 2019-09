× Robber Hits NBT Bank Branch in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a bank robber in the Poconos.

A man walked into the NBT Bank branch on Brown Street in East Stroudsburg around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and passed the teller a note demanding cash.

He did not show a weapon.

No one was hurt. Police have not said how much money the thief got away with.