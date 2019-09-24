Police: Woman Hands Baby to Stranger on Scranton Street

Posted 11:41 pm, September 24, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A woman accused of giving her baby away to a stranger on the street is cooperating with authorities in Scranton.

Police say the mother handed the child to a woman along the 1400 block of Mulberry Street on Tuesday and said the child would be better off with someone else.

The boy is being cared for by child services.

The woman has been identified and is speaking with detectives in Scranton.

