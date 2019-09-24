× Pair Plead Guilty to Child Endangerment

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two women accused of beating a child for years have struck a deal and are getting out of jail.

Lekeshia and Chamille Atchison were set to go on trial on Tuesday.

The pair were arrested last year for allegedly used extension cords, metal wires, and belts to beat the child. Instead, the women pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

The judge credited them with three months served in jail and sentenced them to probation.

The girl is now in foster care in Luzerne County.