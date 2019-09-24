Man Accused of Rape, Assault on Walking Trail in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Scranton.

Scranton police were able to make an arrest Monday, thanks in part to the information the alleged victim was able to give them.

Aaron Sherman, 25, of Tunkhannock, was charged with rape, assault, and kidnapping for what allegedly happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Scranton.

According to court papers, Sherman attacked a woman in the city's south side then went on to rape her twice and hold her prisoner for several hours.

Scranton police officers blocked the entrance to the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail on West Elm Street early Sunday morning.

The alleged victim says Sherman attacked her on West Elm Street while she was walking to work, then dragged her onto a part of the trail between West Elm Street and Broadway Street. He then drove around with her trapped in his car for a few hours before dropping her off in Luzerne County.

Police say the woman was able to get Sherman's license plate number, which helped them track him down the same day.

Sherman is locked up in Lackawanna County Prison.

1 Comment

