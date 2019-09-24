Making Winter Travel Safer: Snow and Ice Removal Law Passes State Senate Committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- On this first full day of fall, we turn our attention to winter.

A bill making its way through the legislature is designed to make traveling safer.

The bill passed the state Senate Transportation Committee on Monday. It now goes on to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill sponsored by Senator Lisa Boscola from the Lehigh Valley goes like this. It would give police officers the discretion to pull over a vehicle where a build-up of snow and ice poses a hazard.

Drivers would have 24 hours to clean their vehicles.

The current law only penalizes a driver when snow and ice fly off a vehicle and hurts someone.

Boscola's legislation is called "Christine's Law." It's named for Christina Lambert from Northampton County who was killed in 2005 when ice from a truck crashed through her windshield and killed her.

The bill's fate in the full Senate is uncertain, but it did pass the senate appropriations committee unanimously.