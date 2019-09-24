Helping Families at the Bloomsburg Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- The Bloomsburg Fair collects donations for a nonprofit organization every year and this year, it's the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

Without even realizing it, every fairgoer contributed to the cause.

The midway is a popular spot at the Bloomsburg Fair. There are lots of rides and games and on this day, there was something extra. The dunk tank was here as a way to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.

All proceeds from the dunk tank went to the Ronald McDonald House near Danville, which serves as a home away from home for families with kids at Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

Families can stay at the Ronald McDonald House for free while their kids are getting treatment.

For $5, people could dunk local celebrities. First up was the Harry Mann from Bigfoot Country Radio. Suzanne Price of Elysburg is a fan.

"I went by him earlier and told him to turn the music up, so when he was there, I couldn't resist."

In addition to the dunk tank, $1 from every admission also goes to the Ronald McDonald House.

"Just another way to generate funds to support our families," said Ginnetta Reed of the Ronald McDonald House.

Kelly House works for Amusements of America and couldn't resist participating.

"I think the more people who come out and participate, the more money that can be raised for the cause," House said.