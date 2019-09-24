Fun Facts & History Surrounding the Bloomsburg Fair

Posted 3:45 am, September 24, 2019, by

The 164th annual Bloomsburg Fair is now underway through Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted some of the fair’s sights and sounds on Tuesday morning.

Ryan also spotlighted some of the fair’s history which dates back to the 1850s. Click here for more of the back story surrounding the event in Columbia County.

Head here to learn more about the entertainment scheduled on the WNEP Free Stage.

To view the Livestream cameras at the fair, click here.

For ticket prices, head here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.