DEP to Spray for EEE, Mosquitoes in PA

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- After a deadly virus is found in the Poconos, spraying is expected to start Tuesday.

The Department for Environmental Protection will be spraying for mosquitos.

State officials have found three cases of EEE so far. One was found in Carbon County, Monroe County, and in Erie County.

EEE, or Eastern Equine Encephalitis, is a rare but deadly virus that affects birds, horses, and humans.

It's spread by mosquitos.

Dr. Peter Ender is an infectious disease specialist with St. Luke's Hospital in Monroe County. He said, "It involves things like even a more persistent high-fever, a more severe headache, the development of confusion, sleepiness, some people go into a coma and may have seizures."

The spraying for adult mosquitos will begin Tuesday night in Carbon County, according to state officials.

There will be spraying in Monroe County as well.