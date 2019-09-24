Driver Fined for Deadly 2014 Wreck in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver involved in a deadly crash in Monroe County paid a fine Tuesday for the wreck.

Daniel Gaughan of Bethlehem was driving a tractor-trailer on Route 209 near Stroudsburg in October of 2014 when it collided with another vehicle, killing two women.

Gaughan was charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in 2016 but those charges were dismissed earlier this year.

Gaughan pleaded to traffic violations in June and paid that fine Tuesday in Monroe County.

